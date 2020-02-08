Binance USD One Day Trading Volume Tops $40.53 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010103 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $29.91 million and approximately $40.53 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $582.26 or 0.05895548 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024080 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128787 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038803 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a token. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 43,381,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,962,205 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

