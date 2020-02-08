BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report sales of $8.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.40 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $5.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $27.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $27.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $51.23 million, with estimates ranging from $50.83 million to $51.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,557.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $2,684,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 129.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 305,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

