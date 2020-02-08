BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $57,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $776,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,940 shares of company stock worth $2,730,495. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.57. 1,211,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

