BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.07% of BioTelemetry worth $16,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEAT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioTelemetry by 250.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

NASDAQ BEAT traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 156,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.