BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.14 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 108.9% against the U.S. dollar.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

