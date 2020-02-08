BitCoen (BEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,553.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. BitCoen has a market cap of $52,365.00 and $2,553.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.50 or 0.02667094 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000079 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,407.55 or 0.95583006 BTC.

About BitCoen

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.