Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $9,836.76 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $9,836.76 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Exmo, Bitsane and Cobinhood. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $179.10 billion and approximately $34.44 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.53 or 0.04531773 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00750010 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000460 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,207,000 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Coinsquare, CoinEgg, Ovis, Coinhub, Paribu, ABCC, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Korbit, BTCBOX, LakeBTC, Bit-Z, IDCM, Coindeal, YoBit, CoinsBank, Exrates, DigiFinex, bitFlyer, Bitstamp, BitMEX, BigONE, UEX, Liquid, Zaif, Gemini, GOPAX, Bitsane, Tidex, DOBI trade, Upbit, Fatbtc, Coinbe, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Bitlish, BiteBTC, itBit, EXX, Coinone, OOOBTC, LBank, MBAex, FCoin, Livecoin, Covesting, CoinEx, Gate.io, QuadrigaCX, Cobinhood, xBTCe, Trade By Trade, Bitfinex, Kraken, Simex, Sistemkoin, Poloniex, BTC-Alpha, Coinroom, Cryptonex, Kryptono, ZB.COM, Coinbase Pro, Coincheck, Huobi, Bithumb, RightBTC, BitBay, Coinsuper, BtcTrade.im, Bitbank, Cryptopia, Bibox, Allcoin, BCEX, CoinBene, LATOKEN, LocalTrade, InfinityCoin Exchange, Binance, Iquant, CEX.IO, BitMart, DragonEX, BitForex, IDAX, ChaoEX, OEX, B2BX, TOPBTC, Bitinka, Negocie Coins, Hotbit, Mercatox, Instant Bitex, CPDAX, OKEx, C2CX, Kucoin and Exmo. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.