Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $446.35 (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $446.35 or 0.04525865 BTC on major exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Altcoin Trader, Gatecoin and UEX. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $8.15 billion and approximately $4.42 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,847.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00750010 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018662 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000461 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,267,975 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit2C, Bleutrade, ChaoEX, OKCoin International, CryptoBridge, Bibox, Huobi, Iquant, Bitsane, Coinsuper, Bitbns, Vebitcoin, Independent Reserve, C2CX, Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Gatecoin, Instant Bitex, RightBTC, Trade By Trade, WEX, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Coinbase Pro, Ovis, Livecoin, Korbit, Coinhub, COSS, Mercado Bitcoin, Coinnest, Upbit, BTC Markets, Cryptopia, bitFlyer, Sistemkoin, Bithumb, BitBay, GOPAX, Tidex, TOPBTC, Fatbtc, DSX, Bitso, xBTCe, BitMarket, CoinFalcon, QBTC, Allcoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, OTCBTC, Cryptomate, MBAex, Bittylicious, Zaif, QuadrigaCX, CoinEx, CEX.IO, Bit-Z, SouthXchange, Exrates, Koineks, Liqui, Trade Satoshi, Coinroom, YoBit, Coinfloor, ABCC, ZB.COM, Bitbank, Coindeal, OKEx, Bittrex, Binance, B2BX, Indodax, HBUS, Kraken, Exmo, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kuna, CPDAX, Coinbe, Zebpay, Koinex, Altcoin Trader, Coinone, IDCM, Bitinka, Bitstamp, Bisq, BitForex, Graviex, BtcTrade.im, Poloniex, Liquid, BX Thailand, HitBTC, BigONE, Buda, Kucoin, Mercatox, ACX, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Koinim, Coinsquare, UEX, CoinTiger, cfinex, BTC Trade UA, Negocie Coins, Braziliex, CoinBene, BTCC, WazirX, CoinEgg, Bitfinex, Coinrail, Stocks.Exchange, EXX and FCoin. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

