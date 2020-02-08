Bitcoin Diamond Price Up 18.3% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $137.15 million and $26.28 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00007457 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinBene, OKEx and Gate.io. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004404 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001179 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006231 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038962 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io.

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC, Crex24, Huobi, BigONE, Indodax, Coinnest, Bithumb, Exrates, YoBit, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

