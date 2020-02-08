Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $92.13 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $212.81 million and approximately $92.13 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.15 or 0.00123207 BTC on exchanges including BitMarket, BitBay, Negocie Coins and Bitfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00715699 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00109096 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002340 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, OKEx, Koineks, Bittrex, Bit-Z, QuadrigaCX, BitMarket, Binance, CEX.IO, YoBit, C2CX, Instant Bitex, Korbit, Kucoin, Sistemkoin, Ovis, Graviex, HitBTC, BitBay, DSX, Exmo, Indodax, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, Altcoin Trader, Vebitcoin, Bitinka, Coinone, Gate.io, Coinnest, Upbit, Zebpay, Crex24, Bitsane, Bitfinex, Exrates, Braziliex, BitFlip, Trade Satoshi, Bithumb, Bitlish, Negocie Coins and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.