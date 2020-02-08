Bitcoin Interest Trading Down 29.7% This Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $226,751.00 and approximately $882.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00710540 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00124906 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00121281 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002371 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

