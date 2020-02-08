BitCoin One (BTCONE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $430.00

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. BitCoin One has a market cap of $32,719.00 and $430.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoin One token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoin One has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $337.35 or 0.03425546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00220426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130890 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BitCoin One Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 13,014,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,907,198 tokens. The official website for BitCoin One is www.bitcoinone.io. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCoin One

BitCoin One can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoin One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

