Bitcoin Planet Hits Market Cap of $583.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.01281178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00047026 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00216315 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002158 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00063132 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

