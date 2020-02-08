Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,270.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Altcoin Trader, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $600,676.00 and $2,270.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.36 or 0.00714936 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00122854 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00109088 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002505 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002357 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Nanex, TOPBTC, Exrates and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

