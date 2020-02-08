BitcoiNote Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $30,577.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,218,212 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

