Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Down 24% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $29,696.00 and $1,968.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00047325 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00062776 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000757 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00080505 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,937.79 or 1.00687875 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000576 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,218,750,891 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

