BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Cap Achieves $672,647.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $672,647.00 and $5,727.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Exmo and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00721225 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00124191 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00108678 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002455 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002394 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,282,097,716 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.