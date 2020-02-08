Bitcore Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $422.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Exrates, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,860.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.03 or 0.02259155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.62 or 0.04493607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00774797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00816008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00118223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009480 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00026777 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00708022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,079,106 coins and its circulating supply is 17,578,147 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, QBTC, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

