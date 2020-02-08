Bitradio (BRO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $28.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $128,592.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitradio has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,374,808 coins and its circulating supply is 8,374,804 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

