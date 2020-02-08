BitRewards Trading 56.4% Higher Over Last Week (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 56.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitRewards token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. BitRewards has a total market capitalization of $55,515.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitRewards Token Profile

BitRewards is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network. The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr.

BitRewards Token Trading

BitRewards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

