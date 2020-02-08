BitTorrent (BTT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $99.10 million and approximately $84.75 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and UPbit. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $338.09 or 0.03431220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00130517 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent.

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.