BitTube (TUBE) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $1,960.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00816008 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004369 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001903 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 235,531,087 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.