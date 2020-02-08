bitUSD (BITUSD) Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last Week

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $23.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00008310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. During the last seven days, bitUSD has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.03434873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00219072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00130307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,391,210 tokens. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

