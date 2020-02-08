Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,782 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $31,275.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,037.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,702 shares of company stock worth $98,321 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $39.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXMT. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

