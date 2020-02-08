Blakecoin Price Hits $0.0005 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Blakecoin has a market cap of $11,442.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,825.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.00 or 0.02266021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.26 or 0.04524471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00782358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00822662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00118766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009489 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026470 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00721225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,719 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

