BLAST (BLAST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a market cap of $329,588.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 28.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,079,192 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

