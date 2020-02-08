BlitzPredict (XBP) Trading 20% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $118,354.00 and $222.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004127 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001161 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006204 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00039714 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

