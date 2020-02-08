Blocknet Trading Up 84.6% Over Last 7 Days (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $19.68 million and $83,312.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00030481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 84.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,536,773 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

