BlockStamp (BST) Price Tops $1.59 on Exchanges

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $41.72 million and approximately $313,457.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00016046 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000541 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003627 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

999 (999) traded 120.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,760,364 coins and its circulating supply is 26,217,398 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.