Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 448,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.77% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $14,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000.

BLMN stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The company had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

