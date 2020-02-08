Blue Protocol (BLUE) Market Cap Reaches $242,900.00

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $242,900.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blue Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.87 or 0.05922231 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 112.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024320 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00126949 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003113 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, YoBit, TOPBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blue Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blue Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.