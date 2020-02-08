BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -2.00

News headlines about BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BMO UK/PAR 0.001 stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.32) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.91. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 has a 52-week low of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. BMO UK/PAR 0.001’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.39%.

