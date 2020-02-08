BOMB (BOMB) Market Capitalization Tops $641,442.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One BOMB token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00006830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, BOMB has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $641,442.00 and approximately $61,846.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047813 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00063110 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000762 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00083172 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,836.47 or 0.99983770 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000678 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001344 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 953,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,120 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.