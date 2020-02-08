Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $1,909.59 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,640.54 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,007.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,964.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.44 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

