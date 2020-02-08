BOOM (BOOM) Price Tops $0.0013

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One BOOM token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $1.00 million and $14,723.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.03425543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00223165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00129943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,833,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,686,663 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

