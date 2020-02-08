Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Cap Hits $301,230.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 30.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $301,230.00 and approximately $9,098.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $338.09 or 0.03431220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00130517 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, Radar Relay, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.