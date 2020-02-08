BoutsPro (BOUTS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,032.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. BoutsPro has a market cap of $139,912.00 and $22,032.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.35 or 0.03425546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00220426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130890 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro’s genesis date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

