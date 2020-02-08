BOX Token Price Tops $0.0457 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. BOX Token has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $32,911.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008645 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001535 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,669,069 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. The official website for BOX Token is box.la.

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.