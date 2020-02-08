BQT Price Hits $0.0174 on Major Exchanges (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. BQT has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $121,842.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BQT has traded 105.7% higher against the dollar. One BQT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.91 or 0.05833706 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129100 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00038841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003114 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,383,960 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. BQT’s official website is bqt.io.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

