Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.20% of Brighthouse Financial worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,741 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 428,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $11,490,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 206,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 518,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 115,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

