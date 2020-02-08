Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,835 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,093,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,297,829. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

