Brokerages Anticipate Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.43. Bank Of Princeton posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,466.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPRN. TheStreet upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Bank Of Princeton from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

BPRN stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.61. Bank Of Princeton has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

