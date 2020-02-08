Brokerages Anticipate Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) will announce $33.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endologix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. Endologix posted sales of $34.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Endologix will report full year sales of $141.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.10 million to $141.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $149.17 million, with estimates ranging from $148.60 million to $149.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endologix.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. Endologix had a negative net margin of 58.24% and a negative return on equity of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Endologix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of Endologix stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Endologix has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELGX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Endologix by 1,395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 674,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Endologix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 170,316 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Endologix by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 77,388 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Endologix by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Endologix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

