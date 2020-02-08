Brokerages Anticipate Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Irhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. The company had revenue of $55.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $98.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.57.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,931,000 after acquiring an additional 52,033 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 59,777 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 267,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after acquiring an additional 47,896 shares during the last quarter.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

