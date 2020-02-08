Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post $56.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.69 million and the highest is $57.40 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $54.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $230.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.95 million to $235.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $244.54 million, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $251.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 301,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,214,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBAI stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

