Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Braves Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Braves Group Series C posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BATRK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. 97,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,755. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

