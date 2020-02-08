Brokerages Anticipate Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.98 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) will post $4.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $6.90 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $42.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.44 million to $22.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.15 million, with estimates ranging from $12.39 million to $25.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNTA shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $32.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $37,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $34,363.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,813.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,530 shares of company stock worth $5,095,381. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

