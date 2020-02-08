Brokerages Anticipate Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.55. Noble Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Noble Midstream Partners.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $883.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6878 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

In other news, CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Viens bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $32,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,030.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $161,735 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

