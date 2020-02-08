Brokerages Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.38. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $16.67.

In other news, EVP Suneel Gupta purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 389,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan Giraudo purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 39,175 shares of company stock worth $205,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 271.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 743,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 340,892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

