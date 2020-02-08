Brokerages Anticipate Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $523.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to report $523.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $492.00 million and the highest is $555.70 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile posted sales of $565.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.65 million.

SQM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.69.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

